The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.23. 1,880,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.08 and a 200 day moving average of $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

