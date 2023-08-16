The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.59.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.08 and its 200-day moving average is $303.30. The company has a market capitalization of $337.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.