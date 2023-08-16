The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -755.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Macerich Trading Down 2.7 %

MAC opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 867.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $22,702,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 892,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

