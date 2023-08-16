The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $292,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

