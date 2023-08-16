The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lowered by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $276.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,589. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

