The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2,977.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,667 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after buying an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $175.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

