The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,519. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.