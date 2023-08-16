TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 102.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,556.77%.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.3 %

TXMD stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

