TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 102.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,556.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

