Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 41,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,713. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

