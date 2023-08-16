Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.3% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,194,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,643,746. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.