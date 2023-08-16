Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 379,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $2,416,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 188,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,915,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.73. 88,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average is $222.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

