Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,846. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

