Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.95. 819,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,583. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.08 and a 200 day moving average of $303.30. The company has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

