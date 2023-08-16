Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.46.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $5,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,908 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,190. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.06. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

