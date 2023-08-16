Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.00. 45,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,736. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

