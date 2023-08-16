Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

INTU stock traded up $6.73 on Wednesday, hitting $503.91. 127,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,324. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.