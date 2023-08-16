Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. 486,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

