Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Head to Head Analysis

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Hannover Rück’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million 1.14 -$4.20 million ($1.12) -2.15 Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 26.98

Hannover Rück has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Till Capital and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Till Capital and Hannover Rück, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannover Rück 2 0 0 0 1.00

Hannover Rück has a consensus target price of $149.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.43%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Till Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

