Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.48. Approximately 139,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,136,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

