TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,705 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $22,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

