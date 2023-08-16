TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,940 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Visteon worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

