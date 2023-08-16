TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,385 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 129,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

XENE opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.