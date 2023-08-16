TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,095 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after buying an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 32.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

