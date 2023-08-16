TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,422 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Addus HomeCare worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,029 shares of company stock worth $3,299,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

