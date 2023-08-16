TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 27,275 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Saia worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $420.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.31.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

