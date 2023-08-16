TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 282,125 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of HealthEquity worth $35,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

