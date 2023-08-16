TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 674,836 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,836 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $27,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.