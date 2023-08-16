TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,484 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $33,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $35,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

