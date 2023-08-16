Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 17,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 152,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Titan Medical Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.50.
Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Medical
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.