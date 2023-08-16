TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.53 billion-$12.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.95 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:TJX opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $88.99.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,316.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $200,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
