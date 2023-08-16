TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.53 billion-$12.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.95 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,316.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $200,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

