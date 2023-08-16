Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 330 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.67. 256,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

