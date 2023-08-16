Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.57. The stock had a trading volume of 517,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,197. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

