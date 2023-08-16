Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 6,495,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,898,807. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

