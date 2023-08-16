Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $24.36 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,307 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $347,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,437,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 646,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

