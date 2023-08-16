Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 28,625 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. 5,707,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,816,629. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

