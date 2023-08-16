Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $30,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.53. 237,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.