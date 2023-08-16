Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,585 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.93% of Schrödinger worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.22.

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,830. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

