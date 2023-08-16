Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.62) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 727,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,837. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

