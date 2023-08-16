Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 770 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,681,000 after buying an additional 964,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $138.01. 184,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,190. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.