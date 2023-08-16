Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Update

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of CURV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 143,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,482. The stock has a market cap of $328.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Torrid has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.16 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Torrid by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

