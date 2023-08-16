Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $912.65

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 912.65 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 766 ($9.72). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 780 ($9.89), with a volume of 66,511 shares traded.

Tracsis Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £232.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9,850.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 876.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 911.48.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

