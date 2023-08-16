Traders Purchase High Volume of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 536% compared to the average daily volume of 565 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $111,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,034. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 830,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 399,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 857,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,231. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

