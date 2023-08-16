Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,496 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 196% compared to the average daily volume of 7,255 put options.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of SEDG traded down $6.58 on Wednesday, reaching $163.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,194. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.80.
Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies
In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
