Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 4.1%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 197,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

