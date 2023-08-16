Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.7 %

Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 168,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,234. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

