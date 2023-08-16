Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.7 %
Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 168,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,234. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
