Tredje AP fonden Buys 11,152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.