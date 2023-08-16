Tredje AP fonden Buys 11,152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

