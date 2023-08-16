Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343,441 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

