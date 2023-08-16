Tredje AP fonden Has $12.63 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 225,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,180,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 16,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.