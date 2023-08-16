Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,021 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

